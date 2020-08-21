This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 21 August, 2020
John Egan handed contract extension at Sheffield United

‘It’s a reward for the influence John has on the team and at the football club’, said manager Chris Wilder.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 21 Aug 2020, 3:32 PM
29 minutes ago 639 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5182207

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international John Egan has been handed a contract extension to 2024 by Sheffield United. 

In a strong endorsement of his debut season in the Premier League, in which he made 36 appearances, Egan has committed his future to the Blades until the summer of 2024.

Egan, 27, told the club’s official website: “The last two years have probably been the most successful of my career and to get the chance to sign a new contract here is brilliant for me and I’m really looking forward to the future. I need to thank everyone involved.

“I’ve loved my time here. We won promotion in the first year and had a real good first season back in the Premier League, so now it is about building on that and improving in the future.”

Blades boss Chris Wilder signed Egan from Brentford in 2018.

Wilder said: “It’s a reward for the influence John has on the team and at the football club. He’s been part and parcel of our climb over the last two years and he’s taken his game to the next level.

“John has been outstanding and knowing the boy as we do, we know John is not a comfortable footballer, he wants to establish himself and continue to improve at the highest level.”

Egan became a mainstay of the Irish defence in the latter half of the Euro 2020 qualification campaign, and is expected to be among the first names on teamsheets named by Stephen Kenny, who announces his first Irish squad next Monday. 

With reporting by Press Association 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

