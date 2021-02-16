BE PART OF THE TEAM

'It didn't look too good' - John Egan undergoes scan amid fears of serious injury

The Irish international was stretchered off against West Ham last night.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 4:25 PM
Egan is treated for the injury he sustained against West Ham.
Image: PA
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international John Egan has undergone scans on a foot injury sustained in a Premier League game against West Ham last night, amid fears he faces a lengthy lay-off.

Sheffield United say results of the scan are not expected until later this week. 

Egan was stretchered off in the closing minutes of Sheffield United’s 3-0 defeat to West Ham last night, beckoning to the bench in pain after blocking a Jesse Lingard shot. 

“It didn’t look too good with the stretcher”, said Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder after the game. “He’s on crutches now, and that caps a miserable night for us. He’s a tough Irish boy so for him to stick his hand up wasn’t a good sign.”

The Sheffield United account tweeted Egan’s injury appeared to be “serious” shortly after he was stretchered off. 

Egan is likely a major doubt for the opening games of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins with a crucial game away to second seeds Serbia on 24 March, followed by a home tie with Luxembourg on 27 March. 

The 28-year-old defender is a firm favourite of Stephen Kenny’s – the manager has often heralded his comfort on the ball and ability to bring the ball from defence – but he has missed more action than he has played thus far, starting four of Ireland’s eight games under their new manager through a combination injury and status as a Covid-19 close contact. He was also substituted in the early stages of the friendly defeat to England with a head injury. 

If Egan does miss next month’s internationals, it leaves Kenny with further defensive dilemmas. Shane Duffy has been ever-present thus far, but he has since dropped out of the Celtic team amid a wretched run of form, with Ciaran Clark, Kevin Long and Dara O’Shea the alternative options. 

