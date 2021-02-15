Massive blow as Irish international stretchered off in Sheffield United's loss to West Ham

Ireland international John Egan was stretchered off in the closing minutes.

A 3-0 DEFEAT was bad enough, but losing Irish international John Egan to a serious-looking injury compounded the misery for Sheffield United this evening.

A Declan Rice penalty and another goal courtesy of Issa Diop either side of half time, along with a 96th-minute Ryan Fredericks finish, sealed the win for West Ham at London Stadium, and inflicted another blow to the survival hopes of Sheffield United.

It’s looking like the Blades will be without Corkman Egan, who was stretchered off in a leg brace the closing minutes, as their relegation dogfight continues.

“John Egan appears to have sustained a serious foot/leg injury,” the club tweeted, alongside a picture. “Get well soon, John.”

“John Egan leaves the field on a stretcher, in a leg brace, after blocking Lingard’s shot. He knew he was in trouble straightaway, and it doesn’t look great,” Sheffield United writer for the Sheffield Star, Danny Hall, wrote.

Not only is it a major blow for Sheffield United, it’s of huge concern to Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The defender appears to be a big doubt ahead of the Serbia clash in five weeks time.

