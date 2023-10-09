Ex-Ireland assistant Eustace sacked by Birmingham City, with Wayne Rooney reportedly lined up

JOHN EUSTACE WAS sacked as Birmingham City manager on Monday morning, with Wayne Rooney reportedly lined up to take over at the promotion-chasing Championship club.

Eustace, who left his role as Stephen Kenny’s Ireland assistant to take the St Andrew’s job in July 2022, parts ways with Birmingham currently sixth in the table following Friday’s 3-1 win over West Brom.

The club was taken over by American businessman Tom Wagner this summer, with NFL legend Tom Brady joining as a minority owner as well as chairman of a new advisory board.

“It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire football club,” the club statement read.

“With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with head coach, John Eustace.”

It added:

“A new first team manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.”

Rooney has been widely linked with a move to Birmingham following his decision to leave Major League Soccer side DC United.

Should the former Manchester United and England superstar return to English football, The Mirror report that he may be joined by another member of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland backroom, with John O’Shea linked as part of his possible coaching ticket.