Wicklow on the hunt for new manager as Evans departs after two years in charge

THE WICKLOW SENIOR footballers are on the hunt for a new manager following John Evans’ departure after two years in charge.

The Kerry native, and former Tipperary and Roscommon boss, has not sought to extend his stay with the Leinster county; with Wicklow GAA tweeting this morning:

“John Evans has completed his two-year term as Wicklow Senior Football Manager and will not be seeking another term. County Chairman Martin Fitzgerald has expressed his thanks to John on behalf of Wicklow GAA and wished him the very best for the future.”

In a longer statement from the Garden county, Evans himself wrote:

“Having completed my two-year term as Wicklow Senior Football Manager, I will not be putting my name forward and seeking another term.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my Management team, players, Clubs, all Wicklow Media and the County Board for their support in these challenging times. I wish one and all in Wicklow GAA the very best going forward.

Evans will be best remembered for steering Wicklow to a famous Leinster SFC preliminary win last year — their first provincial victory since 2013 — where they beat Offaly in extra-time in Portlaoise.

A quarter-final meeting with Dublin followed with calls for the game to be played in Aughrim, but O’Moore Park again played host to the fixture as they were defeated.

With Rory Finn after that famous Leinter win over Offaly last summer. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

They bowed out of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers after a round-one loss to Cavan.

This summer, Wicklow ran Kildare to two points in the Leinster SFC preliminary round and again exited the All-Ireland championship after another narrow defeat to fellow Division 4 side Leitrim.

“Wicklow GAA wish to sincerely thank John Evans for his hard work, dedication and commitment over the past two years as Wicklow Senior Football Manager,” the statement concluded.

John and his management team have brought great professionalism and huge enthusiasm to their roles and have worked tirelessly for the greater good and development of Wicklow.

“County Chairman Martin Fitzgerald has expressed his thanks to John on behalf of Wicklow GAA and wished him the very best for the future.”

