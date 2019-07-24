This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wicklow on the hunt for new manager as Evans departs after two years in charge

The Kerry native who guided the county to a big Leinster SFC win last year ‘will not be seeking another term’.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,122 Views 1 Comment
Stepping down: John Evans.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Stepping down: John Evans.
Stepping down: John Evans.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE WICKLOW SENIOR footballers are on the hunt for a new manager following John Evans’ departure after two years in charge.

The Kerry native, and former Tipperary and Roscommon boss, has not sought to extend his stay with the Leinster county; with Wicklow GAA tweeting this morning:

“John Evans has completed his two-year term as Wicklow Senior Football Manager and will not be seeking another term. County Chairman Martin Fitzgerald has expressed his thanks to John on behalf of Wicklow GAA and wished him the very best for the future.”

In a longer statement from the Garden county, Evans himself wrote:

“Having completed my two-year term as Wicklow Senior Football Manager, I will not be putting my name forward and seeking another term.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my Management team, players, Clubs, all Wicklow Media and the County Board for their support in these challenging times. I wish one and all in Wicklow GAA the very best going forward.

Evans will be best remembered for steering Wicklow to a famous Leinster SFC preliminary win last year — their first provincial victory since 2013 — where they beat Offaly in extra-time in Portlaoise.

A quarter-final meeting with Dublin followed with calls for the game to be played in Aughrim, but O’Moore Park again played host to the fixture as they were defeated. 

Rory Finn and John Evans celebrate at the final whistle With Rory Finn after that famous Leinter win over Offaly last summer. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

They bowed out of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers after a round-one loss to Cavan.

This summer, Wicklow ran Kildare to two points in the Leinster SFC preliminary round and again exited the All-Ireland championship after another narrow defeat to fellow Division 4 side Leitrim.

“Wicklow GAA wish to sincerely thank John Evans for his hard work, dedication and commitment over the past two years as Wicklow Senior Football Manager,” the statement concluded.

John and his management team have brought great professionalism and huge enthusiasm to their roles and have worked tirelessly for the greater good and development of Wicklow. 

“County Chairman Martin Fitzgerald has expressed his thanks to John on behalf of Wicklow GAA and wished him the very best for the future.”

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

