Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 25 August, 2020
'I felt I had no choice given recent events' - Dundalk first-team coach departs

John Gill says he is ‘extremely sad it has come to this’.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 7:04 PM
Dundalk first-team coach John Gill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dundalk first-team coach John Gill.
Dundalk first-team coach John Gill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK COACH JOHN Gill has confirmed that he has left the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side.

Former manager Gill, who led the Lilywhiles to promotion in 2008, departs following Vinny Perth’s exit last Thursday night.

The club are now set to replace Perth with little-known Italian manager Filippo Giovagnoli, as first reported by RTÉ

“Today I left Dundalk FC,” Gill wrote on Twitter.

“I felt I had no choice given recent events. I am extremely sad it has come to this. I wish the clubs staff, players & fans every success in the future”

Giuseppe Rossi (not to be confused with the former Man United striker of the same name) is reportedly going to join Giovagnoli at Oriel Park, though heir exact titles at the club are unclear.

Neither have the Pro Licence qualifications necessary to take a manager’s job in the Premier Division, qualifications held by staff members Alan Reynolds, Shane Keegan and the now-also departed Gill.

The recent league champions are currently in wretched form, a 3-0 defeat to Slovenian champions Celje in the Champions League leading to the dismissal of Perth. 

While the Dubliner accepted much of the blame for that result, it’s understood relations behind the scenes had become strained, amid supposed boardroom interference in team affairs.

