Larne FC suspend player pictured wearing t-shirt bearing pro-IRA slogan

LARNE FOOTBALL CLUB have suspended John Herron following the circulation of a photo online appearing to show the player wearing a t-shirt bearing a pro-IRA slogan.

Herron, a midfielder, was born in Scotland and played two senior league games for Celtic before joining Blackpool in 2015. He then had stints with Dunfermline and Raith Rovers and then moved to Northern Ireland, representing Glentoran between 2018 and 2020 before joining Larne.

Larne, who play in the Northern Ireland Premiership, issued a statement this afternoon confirming Herron has been suspended with immediate effect while the club investigate the issue.

“Following the circulation of an image online yesterday evening (Sunday), Larne Football Club can confirm John Herron has been suspended with immediate effect”, read the club statement. “For the period of his suspension, John will not represent the club in fixtures at any level. An investigation into this incident is now underway.

“We have shown that we are an inclusive football club for all, demonstrated not only in words but also by our extensive work in the local community. There is no room for behaviour which falls outside of this ethos and we fully expect members, players and anyone associated with the club to reflect these standards at all times. We will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed.”