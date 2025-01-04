Westmeath legend John Heslin calls time on intercounty career

WESTMEATH GAA HAILED John Heslin as “one of the most exceptional and dedicated players ever to represent our county” after he confirmed his intercounty retirement.

The St Loman’s clubman will not be involved in new manager Dermot McCabe’s panel ahead of their NFL Division 2 campaign and bows out as Westmeath’s top scorer in championship history.

Advertisement

A pivotal figure with over 150 appearances since his debut in 2011, Heslin was central to the historic comeback win over Meath in the semi-final of the 2015 Leinster championship.

The National League Division 3 crown followed in 2019 before the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022.

Official Statement on the Retirement of John Heslin from Westmeath GAA Senior Football Team pic.twitter.com/77YdhyfIU3 — Westmeath GAA (@westmeath_gaa) January 4, 2025

In a statement, Westmeath GAA praised the lasting impact of the 32-year-old.

“Off the field, John has been an exemplary ambassador for Gaelic football, engaging with supporters and promoting the game across the county. His professionalism and sportsmanship have earned him the respect of teammates, opponents and fans alike.

“John Heslin’s retirement marks the conclusion of a truly remarkable era for Westmeath football, but his legacy will endure as an inspiration for all who aspire to represent this county.

“From his debut in 2011, John Heslin has been a central figure in the Westmeath senior football team. Over his illustrious career, he made more than 150 appearances and became Westmeath’s all-time leading scorer, a testament to his extraordinary skill, consistency and leadership.”