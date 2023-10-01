John Heslin wins Man of the Match as St Loman's resume Westmeath domination

JOHN HESLIN WON Man of the Match in the Westmeath county football final as St Loman’s sealed their tenth title, in their tenth final over the past eleven seasons.

Opponents Coralstown/Kinnegad had not won the title since their sole triumph in 1996, and their last final was in 1998.

Heslin was solid and proved his worth with 0-4, all from the dead ball, but it was in closing out the game with a scoreline of 0-9 to 0-7 while faced with trying conditions, where they showed their experience.

Speaking to TG4 after the game, Heslin said, “The game is only over a few minutes and I am still in the moment where you are trying to defend against a gal force wind. Kinnegad have a great young team and kept attacking at us and credit to our lads.”

He added, “On a county final day, it’s 50-50 and any team can win it. Kinnegad have an excellent young team and won the league this year. So we knew it was going to be a battle. Loman’s, we can put the shoulder to the wheel and grind it out that way, or we can play nice football. It’s just great for the club today.”

St Loman’s will now face the Wexford champions in the Leinster championship, on the weekend of October 21/22.