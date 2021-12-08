Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 9 December 2021
Advertisement

'A disgrace' - Higgins hits out at O'Sullivan's comments telling children not to play snooker

O’Sullivan said that he would not recommend children pursue a career in snooker.

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 11:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,296 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5624492
Image: PA
Image: PA

JOHN HIGGINS HAS described Ronnie O’Sullivan’s comments telling young children not to take up snooker as a “disgrace”.

Six-time world champion O’Sullivan said that he would not recommend children pursue a career in snooker and suggested they play golf, football or tennis instead.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, told Eurosport at the Scottish Open: “I thought it was a disgrace what he was saying about the young kids should not play snooker.

“I thought that was dreadful for someone as good as that to sit there and say that.”

Reflecting on his own snooker career, Higgins said: “I would only think of myself if my dad had heard Steve Davis or Jimmy White say that – don’t get your kids into it and I was wanting to play snooker.

“And my dad saying ‘Steve Davis said you shouldn’t be playing snooker. So you’re not getting the money to go down and practice’. It was terrible Ronnie saying that, he should know better.”

O’Sullivan also spoke of the difficulties that lower-ranked players face with lack of prize money, adding that expenses should be covered for first-round losers.

Higgins said: “He is right what he’s saying about the first-round prize money. I agree with that if you’re a professional.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I don’t think the top players would miss it off the winning cheque. Judd beat me in the Champion of Champions and won £150,000. I won £60,000.

“If you’d say maybe take £20,000 off Judd he wouldn’t miss that and that could funnel down into the youngsters.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie