Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 28 September 2021
Promising back row returns to Munster training after rupturing Achilles

John Hodnett underwent surgery last November.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 12:33 PM
9 minutes ago
Munster's John Hodnett.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JOHN HODNETT HAS returned to full training with Munster this week after recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. 

The promising back row, who made his debut for the province in February 2020, suffered the serious injury during a training session last November. 

The 22-year-old has now resumed training alongside Kevin O’Bryne, who sat out the start of the season with a leg injury.

Roman Salanoa is out for a few weeks with a knee injury, while Liam O’Connor [neck], Chris Farrell [abdomen] and Jason Jenkins [shoulder] are also out of this weekend’s clash with the Stormers. 

O’Connor is expected to resume training shortly, while Farrell and Jenkins will also continue to rehab their injuries. 

Leinster face DHL Stomers in Thomond Park on Saturday at 7.30pm in the United Rugby Championship.

