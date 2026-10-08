John Horan installed as Mary McAleese's successor to lead integration committee

FORMER GAA PRESIDENT John Horan has been appointed as Mary McAleese’s successor to lead the integration of Gaelic games associations.

Horan’s appointment was ratified by the GAA, Camogie Association, and LGFA at meetings of their respective management committees this evening.

Dr McAleese stepped down as chair of the Steering Group on Integration last month while delivering a stunning critique of GAA management’s handling of the process.

A statement from the three associations expressed its “sincere appreciation” to Dr McAleese for her “dedication, leadership, and commitment”, while hailing an “important and exciting new chapter”.

It added: “Importantly, we are not starting from scratch. Significant progress has already been made through the commitment and collaboration of volunteers, members, and stakeholders across our associations.

“The shared ambition for a united future remains strong and this was clearly reaffirmed at the most recent Oireachtas hearing, where there was broad recognition that the governance structure and code representation models are close to completion.

“Building on these strong foundations, we look forward to working with John Horan, as we continue to advance our shared vision, bring the Gaelic games community along on this journey, and support the next phase of integration for the benefit of current and future generations of our members.”

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Horan, from the Na Fianna club in Dublin, served as GAA president from 2018 to 2021.

“I come from a club that has achieved success on and off the field by valuing all of our members and harnessing our full potential across the GAA, Camogie, and LGFA,” he said.

“Being elected uachtarán was an enormous honour, and to be asked to chair the Steering Group on Integration and work with everyone who is committed to having a new dawn for Gaelic games is a responsibility and a privilege that I am excited to take on.”

Camogie Association president Brian Molloy expressed hope that Horan’s “deep knowledge and understanding of Gaelic games, and particularly the GAA landscape” would “help us achieve buy-in and deliver integration in the shortest timeframe possible”.

GAA president Jarlath Burns described Horan as an “outstanding choice”, praising his leadership during the Covid pandemic. He noted that camogie and LGFA representatives were added to the GAA’s management committee under Horan’s tenure.

LGFA president Trina Murray also described Horan as an “outstanding appointment” and a “huge asset” towards integration.

Horan also serves as chair of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium Board and the Stadium Development Committee in Louth, while working on the committee overseeing the construction of the new Páirc Tailteann in Navan.

Last month, Dr McAleese claimed “the commitment to integration has evaporated” in her withering assessment of the GAA’s management committee, declaring they had blocked any chance of progress and had no vision for the future of Gaelic games. The Association countered by stating it remains strongly committed to integration.

Her decision came after the GAA told the steering committee that it could not commit to the original 2027 timeline.