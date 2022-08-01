Membership : Access or Sign Up
Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion John Hughes dies aged 79

The big attacker scored 189 goals for Celtic from 1959 to 1971, winning six league titles and a European Cup medal.

By Press Association Monday 1 Aug 2022, 11:23 PM
FORMER CELTIC FORWARD John ‘Yogi’ Hughes has died at the age of 79, his family have announced.

The Coatbridge-born attacker scored 189 goals for Celtic from 1959 to 1971.

A statement from his family read: “John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, age 79, passed away peacefully in hospital today, after a short illness.

“He was surrounded by his loving family. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Always remembered and celebrated with love by his wife Theresa, his sons Kevin, Martin and John, his daughter Joanna and his six grandchildren and extended family.

soccer-european-cup-semi-final-second-leg-celtic-v-leeds-united 'Yogi' heads home Celtic's equaliser in the second leg of their 1970 European Cup semi-final versus Leeds United at Hampden Park. Source: PA

“He now joins the ranks of those who will be immortal as long as there’s a Glasgow Celtic.

“The family ask for privacy at this terribly difficult time, and will release details of his funeral arrangements in due course.”

Celtic said in a statement on their official website: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is extremely sad to hear of the passing of Lisbon Lion, John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, who has died at the age of 79, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with John’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Hughes played in the 1965 Scottish Cup final, which saw Jock Stein win his first trophy as Celtic manager, won six Scottish titles and played in four League Cup final triumphs, hitting two penalties in a 2-1 win over Rangers in one of them.

He won a European Cup winners’ medal in 1967 but was not in the Lisbon Lions team that beat Inter Milan in the final, missing out through injury.

Hughes also scored in Celtic’s European Cup semi-final victory over Leeds in 1970 and hit five goals in one game against Aberdeen in January 1965.

Hughes moved on to Crystal Palace in 1971 and went on to play for Sunderland alongside his younger brother, Billy. He later managed Baillieston Juniors and Stranraer.

