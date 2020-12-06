BE PART OF THE TEAM

John Joe Patrick Finn makes La Liga debut at the age of 17

The midfielder, whose father is a Mayo man, came on for Getafe in their game against Levante.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 10:40 AM
Getafe introduced John Joe Patrick Finn in the 84th minute against Levante.
Image: Getafe CF
Image: Getafe CF

THERE WAS SOME rare Irish interest in the Spanish top flight last night as Getafe travelled to Levante.

Thirteenth-placed Getafe, who suffered a 3-0 defeat, introduced substitute John Joe Patrick Finn in the 84th minute.

As the name suggests, Finn is eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland at international level as his father is from Ballyhaunis in Mayo.

The Madrid-born midfielder, who turned 17 in September, also qualifies for Spain and Cameroon, from where his mother hails.

At a stage in the game when Getafe were down to nine men due to red cards shown to Chema and Djene Dakonam, Finn was given his first taste of competitive senior action, having been an unused substitute for last week’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Finn, who was signed by Real Madrid at the age of nine, isn’t the only player with Irish connections currently on the books at Getafe.

Clare-born defender Ryan Nolan, 21, joined the club in October and was named among their substitutes for the goalless draw with Eibar a fortnight ago.

Former Liverpool full-back Steve Finnan was the last Irish player to feature in La Liga when he lined out for Espanyol in 2009.

Getafe’s campaign resumes with a home game against Sevilla next Saturday.

