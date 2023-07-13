Wicklow referee to take charge of his first All-Ireland senior hurling final

WICKLOW’S JOHN KEENAN will referee his first All-Ireland senior hurling final when Limerick and Kilkenny meet in the decider next week.

Keenan has been the man in the middle for four championship games this summer, most recently Galway’s victory over Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The Aughrim clubman also took charge of Clare’s Munster championship clashes with both Tipperary and Waterford, as well as the Antrim v Dublin in the Leinster championship.

Keenan was previously appointed to referee the All-Ireland minor final in 2016 and U21 All-Ireland final in 2018, as well as Wexford’s victory over Kilkenny in the 2019 Leinster final, and the extra-time thriller in the 2022 Munster hurling final which saw Limerick edge out Clare.

Galway’s Liam Gordon and Wexford’s James Owens have been appointed as linesmen for the final.