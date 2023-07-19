John Kiely: 'I keep telling the boys, they would have done all of this without me'

JOHN KIELY HAS reached a point of historical symmetry.

Back in 2009, when Limerick were being dumped out of an All-Ireland semi-final by 24 points to Tipperary, it was Brian Cody and Kilkenny who were the three-in-a-row champions chasing their fourth.

Sitting in the Hogan Stand that day, the Galbally supporter was compelled into action, phoning up the county board and offering his services to ensure such lows were never repeated.

Now, where Cody’s Cats then perched, it’s his Limerick side assembling on the cusp of a record-equalling quadruple.

For all the re-engineering and innovation he has spearheaded since then, Kiely maintains he is peripheral to this team’s success.

“I keep telling the boys, they would have done all of this without me,” says Kiely, even if it is hard to envisage the extent of this Treaty turnaround without his steady supervision.

“I’m not a vital cog in the wheel. Nor do I want to be. I shouldn’t be. In an effective organisation around this team, they should be able to cope without me being present at all.

“I would hope that they enjoy having me around at the same time,” he adds, breaking into laughter.

Advertisement

“I certainly have enjoyed being part of it and hopefully contributing something along the way but . . . I don’t know, we’ll look back in time and see. These are just very, very enjoyable years and great times.

“Sometimes I would have liked to have been part of the crowd heading down the street and heading in to enjoy the game but it’s a very privileged position to be involved.”

The integral piece of what Limerick have built, for Kiely, is their coach Paul Kinnerk.

“Paul, as a coach, is just world-class at what he does. I believe he could coach any sport and do so at the very highest level.

James Crombie / INPHO Kiely with Paul Kinnerk after last year's All-Ireland final. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“His planning, his attention to detail, his communication skills, innovation, creativity, what he has brought to the group over the last seven years in that context has set the bar extremely high for all other aspects of the group.

“First and foremost, the most important part is the coaching. Paul leads that out, he does an extraordinary job with it.

“Being able to find improvements on an ongoing basis in terms of skill development, game awareness, even integrated conditioning, having somebody with Paul’s expertise, knowledge, and experience involved, that’s a huge part of what we do.

“I’d like to think that I give him the space and capacity to run with that as hard as he can run with it.”

Credit is shared with psychologist Caroline Currid, who shapes the ‘no excuses’ culture, lead statistician Seánie O’Donnell, ever the innovator, and kitman Ger O’Connell, always first at training.

That’s not to mention everyone else involved in coaching, logistics, and medical support to facilitate this exceptional group of players.

“The challenge is on me then after that to make sure my standards are at the highest possible level,” says Kiely.

“When the players are in an environment with those types of scenarios playing off around them, they then are challenged to bring the highest possible standards to their preparations on and off the pitch and their contribution to the group as a whole.

“If you’re talking about standards, that is what standards are. Those are the things that matter. That is really why we have put ourselves in the positions to have opportunities like we’ve had for the last few years.”

Enjoyment and fun are key elements too. The jelly babies and wine gums at training, the ice cream van that parks up on match weeks, and the music played in the dressing room afterwards, they all satisfy a greater purpose.

Their manager, who rushed back from scouting the Kilkenny-Clare semi-final to attend a Dermot Kennedy gig at Thomond Park, even tries to get involved in the selection of tunes. “I get fired off fairly quickly,” he concedes.

Kiely enjoys it all, with the excitement building even before he gets in the car for training, even when heading for Rathkeale on a rainy November evening.

“You could be caught in a very bad thundery hailstorm, pelted with hailstones, gale force winds, somehow we still manage to come in off the field laughing about it.

“I’ll know the day that I’m not going to be coming back will be the day I’m not looking forward to getting into the car, that is for sure.”