John Kiely on Gaelic Grounds: 'It's not anybody's fault, it's just been unfortunate'

LIMERICK MAY HAVE been forced to relinquish home advantage for the third time in this season’s hurling league, but manager John Kiely insists no one is to blame for the issues that have impacted the Gaelic Grounds pitch.

Limerick’s opening league tie against Antrim was switched to Semple Stadium in Thurles, before they won out in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night against Tipperary.

On Friday, it was announced that Limerick would instead travel to Pearse Stadium in Salthill next weekend to face Galway, conceding home advantage to their opponents and agreeing to a fixture change to Saturday afternoon.

Limerick remain unbeaten in the hurling league to date and are set to host Tipperary in the Munster championship on Sunday 28 April.

“Of course we’d love to be at home and playing at home, 100% we would,” said Kiely.

“It’s not anybody’s fault, I have to say that. It’s really important. It’s just been unfortunate. The pitch struggles, particularly in front of the Mackey Stand because the roof of the stand comes out over the pitch because sunlight doesn’t penetrate throughout the winter months.

“That’s the area that has been reseeded. Nicky Greene and his team are working extremely hard to get the place back to tip-top shape. The county board are giving all the resources that they can to make sure that that happens. It’s making progress, but it just needs time as well.

“You’ve seen it with Semple Stadium, it’s needed time as well. That’s the problem with the stadia, they don’t get as much light because of the stands. It’s an issue but they’re doing their very best.

“(We’re) very grateful for the supporters that travelled here tonight, travelled to Semple Stadium for the Antrim game and we’re asking them to come to Galway again next week. They’ve been fantastic for so long with us now. The players never fail to respond for them either. The players do appreciate the support and need the support. We’d love to be at home but it’s just not possible.”

Kiely is looking forward to the challenge of their last regulation league game, they play Galway in a fixture that is a part of a double-header with the Galway footballers hosting All-Ireland champions Dublin.

“Everybody’s making progress week on week. They’re all working hard. Probably getting sharper and sharper. Galway have had a really good start to the season, they’ve been very solid. Found a good few new players.

“We’ve always had very good battles with them up there in Pearse Stadium. We’re looking forward to it.”