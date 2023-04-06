Limerick boss open to 'solution' for jerseys to promote Dillon Quirke Foundation

LIMERICK HURLING BOSS John Kiely admits it is ‘disappointing’ that they and Tipperary will not be able to wear commemorative jerseys next month to promote the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

The GAA’s Central Council recently rubber-stamped a proposal that will ban counties and clubs from promoting charities and causes on their jerseys.

It had been felt there are other ways to raise awareness without altering playing gear.

Limerick and Tipperary had planned to wear the specially-commissioned jerseys for their Munster senior hurling championship meeting in Thurles on Sunday 21 May.

Kiely, speaking at yesterday’s Munster championship launch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, is still hoping that something can be done to ‘honour Dillon’s passion and his life, which was hurling.’

“Firstly, I met Dan Quirke last November. We discussed doing something. We were all very much of the mind that we would like to help in whatever way we could, make a contribution in whatever way we could to the Foundation.

“This concept was put forward that the Foundation emblem would be put on the jersey for that one game between ourselves and Tipperary. We had agreed to do that. We were very happy to do that. And that afterwards the jerseys would be handed back to the Foundation for them to auction – that was the concept.

“Clearly, it has run into a difficulty now, because of the particular rule it might be in breach of. That’s disappointing. We’d still be very much open to finding a way of helping the Foundation acknowledge what they are trying to do, and honour Dillon’s passion and his life, which was hurling.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Dillon Quirke. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“I feel his situation is that little bit unique in that he died playing the game that he loved, on one of the most hallowed surfaces of all in Semple Stadium. I think his situation is different to wider charitable causes. I think there is a distinct difference here.

“A player, playing for his club, who is a county player, who died whilst on the surface in Semple Stadium. For me that makes it different. And maybe a reason to examine the situation and see if there is a way for us to find something that will work for both Tipperary and ourselves.

“And for the Foundation most of all.

“We’re very much open to finding some solution to that particular difficulty. If we can help in any way we will. We will be open to that.”

Before the championship starts, Limerick have a Allianz Division 1 hurling league final assignment next Sunday against Kilkenny.

They must plan without midfielder William O’Donoghue for the game, set to miss out through suspension arising out of an incident before the start of their recent semi-final agianst Tipperary.

“The incident itself, listen, it came about because the referee was waiting for the players to get back behind the ’50,” said Kiely.

“The players were in the middle of the pitch for quite some time. It was what it was. We’ve accepted it, William has accepted, and we’ve moved on.

“The situation was assessed by the CCCC retrospectively. I’m sure they examined whether there was any causal or provocation by the opposition player. Clearly they determined that there wasn’t. We have to accept that.”

Kiely has no issues with the selection of Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the venue for next Sunday’s game.

“We’ve always enjoyed playing here. It’s a fantastic venue, fantastic pitch. You couldn’t but enjoy any outing that you get down here. We’ve always enjoyed it, always played well, so we’re quite happy to come here. I know there was an expectation that it might be on in Thurles but that’s not our decision.”

