Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Kiely celebrates with Tom Morrissey after Limerick's All-Ireland win in July.
Five-Star
Limerick hurling boss John Kiely reappointed to lead Drive for Five next season
The All-Ireland winning boss was reappointed by the Limerick county board on Tuesday evening.
1 hour ago

JOHN KIELY WILL lead Limerick’s challenge for an unprecedented All-Ireland hurling five-in-a-row next season.

The Treaty boss was reappointed at a meeting of the Limerick county board on Tuesday evening, with the Irish Examiner first reporting that the extension is for an additional one year.

The 2024 season will be Kiely’s eighth in what has been a golden era for the county, winning Liam MacCarthy in five of the last six seasons.

A nine-point victory over Kilkenny in July’s All-Ireland final saw them become one of just three teams in hurling history to complete a four-in-a-row, taking their place alongside the great Cork (1941-44) and Kilkenny (2006-09) sides in the record books.

On Monday night, beaten finalists Kilkenny ratified Derek Lyng to continue as manager for 2024, along with his backroom team of Peter Barry, Michael Rice, Conor Phelan and Peter O’Donovan.

