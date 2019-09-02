Limerick reappoint All-Ireland winning boss Kiely while Meath manager also staying on

John Kiely has been handed a new two-year term with the Limerick hurlers.

John Kiely has been handed a new two-year term with the Limerick hurlers.

ALL-IRELAND WINNING boss John Kiely has been handed a new two-year term in charge of the Limerick hurlers, while Andy McEntee is also staying on as manager of the Meath footballers.

Kiely, who guided Limerick to All-Ireland glory in 2018, was reappointed at a specially organised County Board meeting on Monday with the option of a third year in charge, according to the Limerick Leader.

While Limerick failed to defend their All-Ireland crown this year, they had a successful 2019 campaign under Kiely as they picked up National League and Munster SHC titles.

Kiely’s management team was also announced at Monday’s meeting, with Paul Kinnerk staying on as coach-selector along with fellow coach-selectors Alan Cunningham and Aonghus O’Brien.

Limerick’s 2013 Munster SHC winning captain Donal O’Grady is coming on board as a new coach-selector to replace Brian Geary.

Mikey Kiely has been appointed as the new strength and conditioning coach, while Joe O’Connor steps down after four years in the position.

Kiely comes into the role having previously worked with the Limerick footballers as well as Limerick and Clare U21 sides.

Meath County Board ratifies Andy McEntee as Senior Football manager for the next 3 years at this evenings meeting pic.twitter.com/7G9eJf6Wdw — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) September 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the Meath footballers have retained the services of manager Andy McEntee.

McEntee, who was first appointed in 2016, has been ratified to stay on with Meath for the next three years.

The Meath native oversaw a progressive season with his side in 2019.

As well as securing promotion to Division 1, they also reached the Leinster SFC final and the Super 8s competition.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!