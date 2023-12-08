Advertisement
Ciaran Culligan/INPHO On the move: John Martin.
LOI

Ex-Dundalk man Martin eyes silverware after signing for Shelbourne

‘The natural progression will be for us to compete for trophies now and I fully believe we will,’ says Shels’ new recruit.
1 hour ago

SHELBOURNE FC HAVE announced the signing of John Martin from Dundalk.

The 24-year-old attacker was a key player for the Lilywhites in 2023, scoring six goals in 32 League of Ireland Premier Division appearances. His Oriel Park exit was confirmed yesterday.

A Republic of Ireland underage international, Martin previously played for Waterford.

“With so much attacking talent leaving the club during this window, it is imperative that we replace it,” Shels boss Damien Duff said.

“John has been an attacking force in this league for a few years now. I love his hunger to score goals and win games. On top of his pace, power and technical ability, he has a great presence on the pitch too. He will fit in brilliantly with the players and our culture.”

“Absolutely delighted to be signing for Shelbourne,” Marin added. “It’s a massive club with a big history and they’re coming off the back of a couple of great years so it’s in a great place right now.

“I can’t wait to work with the staff and the lads and hope I can add to the huge quality that’s already in the squad. It’s one of the best fanbases in the country and I can’t wait to get out and play in front of them.

“After making the cup final and reaching Europe in the last two years, the natural progression will be for us to compete for trophies now and I fully believe we will so I can’t wait to get started.”

Martin joins Dean Williams, Lorcan Healy, Conor Kearns, Gavin Molloy, Mark Coyle, JJ Lunney, Jad Hakiki, Evan Caffrey, Brian McManus, Matty Smith, Paddy Barrett, Tyreke Wilson, Kameron Ledwidge, Sean Boyd, Shane Griffin, Shane Farrell, Keith Ward and Sean Gannon in the Shelbourne squad for 2024.

