Former Kilcar manager takes over Donegal ladies football team

JOHN MCNULTY HAS been confirmed as the new Donegal senior ladies football manager.

McNulty fills the vacancy left by Maxi Curran, who stepped down in July after six years in charge.

“Donegal LGFA is delighted to announce the appointment of John McNulty as our new inter-county senior ladies manager,” a statement posted on social media tonight reads.

“The Kilcar man has a wealth of knowledge and experience of coaching and managing across numerous age grades and levels.

“We would like to wish John and his incoming management team the very best of luck for the coming season and beyond.”

McNulty managed Ballyshannon’s Aodh Ruadh men’s footballers for the past two seasons, having previously enjoyed a successful stint with his native Kilcar. He was also involved with St Naul’s in the past.

Donegal will contest Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League in 2024 after relegation last season.

Aside from that disappointment, Curran’s time at the helm will be remembered fondly.

They contested every Ulster final possible, winning in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

An All-Ireland quarter-final success against Dublin in 2022 was among the highs, as they added to an historic first semi-final appearance in 2018. An All-Ireland final alluded them, but they did reach the 2022 Division 1 league final under Curran’s watch.

McNulty is one of several new managers on the ladies football senior inter-county scene for 2024. Meath (Shane McCormack), Armagh (Gregory McGonigle), Laois (Tom Devereux and Billy Kiernan) and Galway (Daniel Moynihan) have recently announced changes, with Michael Moyles’ Mayo successor yet to be announced.

All-Ireland senior champions Dublin (Mick Bohan), finalists Kerry (Declan Quill and Darragh Long) and intermediate winners Kildare (Diane O’Hora) are among those to have confirmed continuity for next season.