John Meyler ratified as new Cork minor hurling manager

JOHN MEYLER HAS been ratified as Cork minor hurling manager for 2024.

The 2018 Munster championship-winning boss has been in charge of the Rebels’ U15s and then the U16s in the past two seasons, and his move up to minor level with that group was rubber-stamped by the Cork county board on Tuesday evening.

Meyler will be joined on his management team by All-Star forward Seanie McGrath (Glen Rovers) as well as Vincent Hurley (Courcey Rovers), Mick Mulcahy (Lisgoold), Pádraig O’Sullivan (Brian Dillons) and Peter Sykes (Ballyhooley).

Meyler managed the Cork senior hurlers in 2018 and 2019, leading them to a successful defence of their Munster title in his first season with victory over Clare.

Also on Tuesday evening, Haulie O’Sullivan of Carbery Rangers was ratified as Cork minor football manager for next season.

Like Meyler, O’Sullivan continues with the same group of players that he managed at U15 and U16 level for the past two years.

Haulie O’Neill (Clonakilty), Pat Mackey (Youghal), Jimmy Thompson (Aghabullogue), and Michael Shields (St Finbarr’s) make up his management team.

Cork GAA also confirmed that All-Star winning goalkeeper Anthony Nash has stepped down from Ben O’Connor’s U20 hurling management team and will be replaced by William Biggane next season.