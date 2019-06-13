This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England defence coach a contender to succeed Jones as he signs new contract

John Mitchell has renewed terms with the RFU until 2021.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,309 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4681356
Mitchell with assistant coach Steve Borthwick.
Image: Inpho
Mitchell with assistant coach Steve Borthwick.
Mitchell with assistant coach Steve Borthwick.
Image: Inpho

ENGLAND DEFENCE COACH John Mitchell has extended his contract until 2021 and Eddie Jones intends to stay on as head coach for another two years.

Mitchell was appointed by Jones last September after the Rugby Football Union (RFU) agreed a compensation package with Super Rugby franchise the Bulls.

The New Zealander is reportedly a contender to replace Jones, whose future has been the subject of speculation.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney on Thursday revealed that Australian Jones plans to see out his contract.

“We have extended John’s contract consistent with Eddie’s, so it goes through to June 2021,” said Sweeney. “Eddie has reconfirmed his commitment to stay through to 2021.

“The focus is on the World Cup and then making sure we get our plans in place post-World Cup.

“We’ve already started conversations of what the coaching structure will look like coming back from Japan, and Eddie has a number of names in the frame.

“We haven’t approached them yet, and we wouldn’t contract anyone pre-World Cup, but he has in mind how he would like to structure that when back from Japan.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie