Former All Blacks boss named as England Women's new head coach

NEW ZEALANDER JOHN Mitchell has been named as the new head coach of the England women’s team.

Mitchell is currently defence coach for the Japan men’s side and will take up his new role after the Rugby World Cup later this year.

The 59-year-old’s lengthy coaching CV also includes two years as All Blacks head coach from 2001-2003, two separate stints with the England men’s national team, and a brief period with Ireland as assistant coach to Murray Kidd in the 1990s.

He succeeds Simon Middleton, whose trophy-laden eight-year spell ended with another Six Nations Grand Slam last weekend.

Louis Deacon will keep his role as forwards coach and will be acting head coach until Mitchell joins while England’s most capped player and former captain, Sarah Hunter, has been appointed to the role of transition coach, working with the senior team and upcoming players.

Lou Meadows has been promoted from her role as under-20s head coach to attack coach for the senior team, with Charlie Hayter becoming head of women’s performance.