Dan Sheridan/INPHO John Murphy.
# czech masters
John Murphy and Padraig Harrington off the pace on final day in Prague
Todd Clements wins D+D Real Czech Masters with blistering final round of 63.
9 minutes ago

JOHN MURPHY WAS the top-placed Irishman at the D+D Real Czech Masters, but he finished 12 strokes off Englishman Todd Clements, who won in 22-under. 

Clements shot a blistering final-day round of 63 in Prague to finish one clear of his countryman Matt Wallace. 

Murphy went around in even par today, 72, to stay on 10-under, in a tie for 39th. 

The Cork man had been tied for 20th after shooting four-under on a Saturday, which included three successive birdies at 9, 10 and 11.

Padraig Harrington went around in one-under on the final day, to finish on five-under overall, tied for 62nd. 

It was an improvement on Saturday for the three-time major champion who carded 73 on his penultimate round, which included a double bogey on 16.

