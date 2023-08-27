John Murphy and Padraig Harrington off the pace on final day in Prague

JOHN MURPHY WAS the top-placed Irishman at the D+D Real Czech Masters, but he finished 12 strokes off Englishman Todd Clements, who won in 22-under.

Clements shot a blistering final-day round of 63 in Prague to finish one clear of his countryman Matt Wallace.

Murphy went around in even par today, 72, to stay on 10-under, in a tie for 39th.

The Cork man had been tied for 20th after shooting four-under on a Saturday, which included three successive birdies at 9, 10 and 11.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington went around in one-under on the final day, to finish on five-under overall, tied for 62nd.

It was an improvement on Saturday for the three-time major champion who carded 73 on his penultimate round, which included a double bogey on 16.