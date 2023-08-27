Murphy six shots off the lead as Harrington slips down the leaderboard

JOHN MURPHY SITS six shots off the lead at the D+D Real Czech Masters after a third-round 68, while a 73 for Padraig Harrington leaves him near the end of the field heading into Sunday.

Cork man Murphy is tied for 20th on 10 under par, shooting four under on a Saturday which included three successive birdies at 9, 10 and 11.

Murphy is six behind the leading duo of Finland’s Sami Valimaki and England’s Matt Wallace, while Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard is a shot off the top on 15 under.

A poor end to his round saw Harrington card a 73, leaving him at four under par for the tournament.

The three-time major champion double bogeyed 16 and dropped a further shot on the next hole to drift out to a tie for 60th.