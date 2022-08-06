Membership : Access or Sign Up
John Murphy in hunt heading into final round in Finland

The Corkman is one shot off the lead.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 7:14 PM
1 hour ago 880 Views 0 Comments
John Murphy.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CORK’S JOHN MURPHY heads into the final round of the Vierumaki Finnish Challenge one shot off the lead.

Murphy carded a 10-under 62 in Finland, in a round he started and finished with eagles. 

Germans Velten Meyer and Marc Hammer are tied for first, while France’s Victor Riu is one shots behind Murphy in fourth. 

Murphy recently finished third in the Irish Challenge at the K Club last week. 

“It was a bit of fun,” he said. “Started off with an eagle which was nice, hit it to about 4-feet. Got a bit shaky there for a while, thought I was losing it, but thankfully made a few coming in to add up to 62 so I won’t complain.

“Made a great birdie on 12 in the midst of the rain. Was kind of a free for all from there really! Hit fairways, hit greens, made a couple coming in.

“On the last, my caddy gave me a great number, 68 yards and I ended up holing it. I said to him walking up to the ball I needed to hole it to shoot 29! 

“I’ve been putting myself in good positions, in the last three weeks, I’ve been in the final group or close to it. This is why I get up in the morning and practice. This is what we live for as golfers, for moments like this.” 

