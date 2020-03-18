This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'There's more to life than football' - John Obi Mikel quits Turkish club after expressing fears

The ex-Chelsea midfielder does not feel comfortable continuing to play with Trabzonspor after the outbreak of coronavirus.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 10:50 AM
The 32-year-old earned 89 caps for Nigeria.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

JOHN OBI MIKEL has left Trabzonspor after having called for the Turkish Super Lig season to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Chelsea midfielder stated via Instagram on Saturday that he did not feel comfortable continuing with the domestic season while other competitions in Europe were postponed due to the outbreak.

There have been 98 confirmed cases of the virus in Turkey.

“There is more to life than football,” he said. “I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation.

Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

Trabzonspor have now confirmed Mikel’s contract, which was due to run until May 31, 2021, had been terminated by mutual consent.

The former Nigeria captain, who retired from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, joined Trabzonspor last July after a short spell with Middlesbrough.

Matches in the top flight in Turkey have continued this week despite professional football being postponed across much of Europe. England, France, Spain, Germany and Italy are among the nations to pause their domestic seasons, while Uefa has put the Champions League and Europa League on hold.

Euro 2020 and the Copa America have been pushed back to next year to allow a chance for the 2019-20 club calendar to be completed. 

The42 Team

