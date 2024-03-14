O'Shea: 'No worries' about Cannon's Ireland future, Szmodics inclusion 'straightforward'

JOHN O’SHEA SAYS he is not worried about Tom Cannon’s commitment to Ireland, although the Leicester striker was not considered for this month’s friendly double-header against Belgium and Switzerland as he concentrates on his club career.

English-born Cannon turned down an Irish U21 call-up last summer, amid interest from England.

“Look, Tom is concentrating on his club stuff”, said O’Shea. “It’s as simple as that.”

Asked if he is worried Cannon will not play for Ireland, O’Shea replied, “No, I have no worries like that at all.”

Cannon’s Leicester team-mate Kasey McAteer is not included, but he is unavailable through injury. Stephen Kenny revealed last October the winger was close to completing an international transfer to play for Ireland, and that process has continued despite Kenny’s exit.

Sammie Szmodics is another declaree identified by Kenny, though he has yet to be capped, withdrawing from last October’s window, citing personal reasons. Szmodics was reportedly identified by Hungary for a potential transfer, but he has been included in O’Shea’s first squad.

Advertisement

“It was very straightforward”, said O’Shea of his conversations with Blackburn forward Szmodics, who is the leading scorer in the Championship this season.

“Obviously one of the first games I went to watch was Blackburn v Millwall and Michael Obafemi was playing as well. Any of the conversations I had with Sammie were all straight forward. He is buzzing. He’s delighted to be coming in and it’s great to have a player like him in such good form consistently all season. He has got that versatility in terms of where he’s playing at the minute. He’s floating from a striker into a 10 position too. It’s great to have an option like that to bring into the squad.”

Jake O’Brien of Lyon and Finn Azaz of Middlesbrough have earned their first call-ups for this double header.

“Finn I know from working with him with the U21s”, said O’Shea. “He was having a great season with Plymouth and got signed by Middlesbrough and is doing really well and has scored a lot of goals. A really good creative technical option for us going forward. I spoke to Michael (Carrick) about him as well and he’s really enjoying working with him. I think he’ll add something different to the squad definitely.

“Jake is another player I have worked with with the U21s. It’s been brilliant to see what he has done in the last year to 18 months. Going out to Europe to learn his trade, leaving Palace going to Lyon and establishing himself in a top flight league. It’s been brilliant to see. There is great competition in that area of the pitch as well.”

Joe Hodge and Andrew Moran, meanwhile, will link up with the senior squad for the Switzerland game on 26 March, after they feature for the U21s against San Marino in their Euros qualifier on 22 March.

Alan Browne and Ryan Manning have missed out through injury, though there is some hope Manning will be cleared to be involved in some capacity.

O’Shea is in interim charge for this month, with the FAI expected to unveil their permanent appointment to the role in early April. The delay is owing to contractual arrangements. If the FAI do indeed have their next manager, that candidate has not been in touch with O’Shea and has had no input into this squad selection.

“I have just been talking to myself”, said O’Shea. “There has been no input from anyone like that. My full focus has just been on the two games and picking the squad and looking forward to a big challenge against Belgium and Switzerland, and whatever happens happens.”

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Liam Scales (Celtic), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Festy Ebosele (Udinese)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton). Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Fixtures