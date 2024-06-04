'We played better against Belgium and Switzerland but tonight we hung in there'

IRELAND INTERIM COACH John O’Shea admitted his side did not match their March performances against Belgium and Switzerland in tonight’s clash with Hungary – but was thrilled his side eked out a first win of his temporary tenure.

Troy Parrott’s 92nd-minute goal earned Ireland a smash-and-grab victory against a Hungary side that hadn’t lost a game since September 2022, a 14-game unbeaten run.

“It’s just an incredible feeling”, said O’Shea of the sensation of guiding an Irish side to victory. “You have a nervousness about the time of year, because of the situation in terms of fitness.

“The application of everyone was amazing. To see the team dig deep, fight, and find a way to win. We played better against Belgium and Switzerland – we were better with the ball – but tonight we showed an application and hunger to hang in there and create chances. If we had been a bit more streetwise in terms of our fitness and sharpness, we would have created a lot more chances in the first half.

“We were in some good positons but the detail of our passing was not at the level it was against Belgium and Switzerland.”

Asked if the game was evidence he deserved the job full-time, O’Shea demurred.

“It is evidence we are winning games again which is hugely important at home, if we want to qualify for tournaments”, deflected O’Shea. “Against a team on an unbeaten run as they have been, we found a way. Yeah we can do things better, but we caused them problems at different stages and would have caused a lot more problems with a bit more care. Caoimhín [Kelleher] did not have too much to do either.

“Performance wise we were better against Belgium and Switzerland but we didn’t get what we deserved, but we got a win tonight.”

O’Shea insisted he was calm as Parrott ran clear on goal in the final moments, citing his form for Excelsior Rotterdam, for whom he scored seven goals across a relegation play-off that ultimately ended in failure.

“Very calm because of the vein of form he’s in”, said O’Shea of his demeanour as Parrott ran clear. “That was the plan to get Troy in those positions if we could. You saw the attitude and application he had to get back into the squad, get back to the hotel and get recovery. He has been in great form, but it’s a frustrating thing where you’re trying to help a team and then you don’t make it, but your goals are crucial. For Troy, it was so important for his career.”

O’Shea also revealed that Shane Duffy was withdrawn at half-time with a calf injury. Ireland’s next game is another friendly with a Euros-bound opponent in Portugal, next Tuesday.

Hungary, meanwhile, play Israel on Saturday as their final preparation before they kick-off their Euro 2024 campaign against Switzerland on Saturday week.

Their coach Marco Rossi said his side didn’t deserve to lose the game, saying Ireland were clinical with a lesser share of the game’s chances.

“We were not satisfied with a draw in minute 91″, said Rossi. “We did not deserve to lose the game. We had several chances to win this match. Ireland had two chances and they scored them both. In the future we must learn from our mistakes, but in the last minute you cannot concede a goal like that. We wanted to win but everytime I think if it’s not possible to win we must draw.”