John O'Shea out of World Darts Championship after battling performance
Cork man loses out 3-2 to Darius Labanauskas
11 minutes ago

JOHN O’SHEA suffered a heart-breaking 3-2 loss in the first round of the World Darts Championship, having won the first two sets of his match against Lithuanian Darius Labanauskas. 

The Cork man, who won the World Masters in 2019, put up a determined fight, winning the first two sets having trailed 2-0 in each. 

Yet Labanauskas then found his rhythm, going on to win the next three sets and take the contest 3-2. He progresses to the second round at Alexandra Palace where he will play Ross Smith.  

