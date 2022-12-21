John O'Shea out of World Darts Championship after battling performance

JOHN O’SHEA suffered a heart-breaking 3-2 loss in the first round of the World Darts Championship, having won the first two sets of his match against Lithuanian Darius Labanauskas.

The Cork man, who won the World Masters in 2019, put up a determined fight, winning the first two sets having trailed 2-0 in each.

Yet Labanauskas then found his rhythm, going on to win the next three sets and take the contest 3-2. He progresses to the second round at Alexandra Palace where he will play Ross Smith.

There it is!! His SIXTH match dart 😰



Darius Labanauskas is through to the second round where he will face Ross Smith! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/cjjBILIwdq — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 21, 2022

