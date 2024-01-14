John O'Shea leaves first team coach role at Birmingham City

JOHN O’SHEA HAS left his role as first team coach of Birmingham City, the club has announced.

The former Irish international was hired as Wayne Rooney’s assistant when he took over as manager in October.

Rooney was sacked from the position at the start of the year after overseeing just two wins in 15 games, with former Sunderland and West Brom boss Tony Mowbray coming in as his replacement on Monday.

He is now Birmingham’s third manager this season after the dismissals of John Eustace and Rooney.

There was no clarity provided on O’Shea’s position at St Andrew’s following Rooney’s exit, but his departure has since been confirmed.

The Club can confirm that First Team Coach, John O’Shea, has left by mutual consent.



The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to John for all of his efforts. pic.twitter.com/fABDRORnKi — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 13, 2024

O’Shea won five Premier League medals during his playing career. He earned 118 caps for Ireland, and had a spell as first-team coach with Stoke City from July 2022 until May 2023.

He was also part of Stephen Kenny’s managerial backroom team.

