Friday 5 April, 2019
'They can play together as they are two very good players'

John O’Shea believes there is room for both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in the same Ireland side.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 5 Apr 2019, 11:57 AM
57 minutes ago 985 Views No Comments
Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman pictured during the Ireland-Gibraltar game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman pictured during the Ireland-Gibraltar game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHN O’SHEA BELIEVES it is possible for the Irish team to flourish while finding room for both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in the same side.

Everton star Coleman is team captain and has been a mainstay of the national side for several years when fit, while Doherty has earned plaudits for a series of eye-catching displays for Wolves in the Premier League this season.

Both players tend to favour a right-back/right wing-back role, prompting a selection dilemma for Ireland boss Mick McCarthy.

The duo both started Ireland’s first Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar, with Doherty in an unfamiliar right-wing role, though McCarthy substituted the Dubliner during the game and suggested afterwards that the experiment had not worked.

The 27-year-old was dropped for the subsequent Georgia qualifier, though he was introduced off the bench during the 1-0 win.

Doherty’s less-than-promising start to the McCarthy era has led some critics to suggest he may have to prepare himself for a peripheral role in the team despite the fantastic form he has demonstrated at club level, but O’Shea does not necessarily believe that will be the case.

“They can play together as they are two very good players,” the former Manchester United and Ireland defender said. “They are both natural right backs. Matt would prefer to be playing in that right-back role, but he has a fantastic player ahead of him and the captain at the minute in Seamus.

“It’s a nice positive to have in the sense I wish we had more decisions like that to make around the rest of the pitch. All Matt can keep doing is performing like he is doing at club level with Wolves, a fantastic win for them again [against Man United] the other night. If he can do that, it gives Mick a tougher question now and again, but Seamus Coleman, knowing the person he is, will be ready and able for that challenge.”

O’Shea has been known for his versatility in a career that has seen him play full-back, centre-back, central midfield and even goalkeeper. Might Doherty have to do likewise to avoid finding himself on the Ireland substitutes’ bench?

“Maybe, yeah. But Enda [Stevens] did fantastic in the two games as well and is having a fantastic season with Sheffield United and they could easily be in the Premier League soon.

Mick will love to have these decisions to make as it means the lads are competing very highly at club level and challenging. Getting the chance to have more players in the Premier League will be something all Irish fans want to see going forward, because it increases the competition level in training and hopefully leads to better performances on the pitch.”

O’Shea, who retired from international football last June following a career encompassing 118 caps, has been encouraged by the start made by McCarthy’s side to their Euro 2020 campaign.

“It’s such an early stage, [but] you’d have to be happy with two wins. It was huge, to get that start to the campaign. Whoever was in charge, I’m sure Martin would have had the belief that he would have gotten two wins from those two games as well. Brilliant start for Mick and hopefully it continues.”

