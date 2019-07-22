This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Shea returns to Reading to take up first coaching role after retirement

The former Ireland defender will be part of the Championship club’s backroom team next season.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 22 Jul 2019, 11:44 AM
O'Shea called time on his playing career in May.
Image: Isabel Infantes
Image: Isabel Infantes

JOHN O’SHEA HAS taken his first steps into coaching after his return to Reading as part of the Championship club’s backroom team was confirmed this morning.

The former Ireland defender called time on his decorated playing career at the end of last season and will now work alongside Reading boss Jose Gomes at the Madejski Stadium.

O’Shea — who won 118 caps for Ireland — played 11 times for the Royals last season, having joined the club as a free agent from Sunderland. 

“John is an intelligent, modest, positive, highly-respected individual who enjoyed a quite remarkable playing career,” Gomes said.

“He competed at the very highest level and remained a model professional throughout — and he set a perfect example for our young players to follow last season.

“I am excited to work alongside him again, this time as a fellow coach and I’m delighted he has agreed to join us.”

