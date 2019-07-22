O'Shea returns to Reading to take up first coaching role after retirement

O'Shea called time on his playing career in May.

O'Shea called time on his playing career in May.

JOHN O’SHEA HAS taken his first steps into coaching after his return to Reading as part of the Championship club’s backroom team was confirmed this morning.

The former Ireland defender called time on his decorated playing career at the end of last season and will now work alongside Reading boss Jose Gomes at the Madejski Stadium.

O’Shea — who won 118 caps for Ireland — played 11 times for the Royals last season, having joined the club as a free agent from Sunderland.

“John is an intelligent, modest, positive, highly-respected individual who enjoyed a quite remarkable playing career,” Gomes said.

“He competed at the very highest level and remained a model professional throughout — and he set a perfect example for our young players to follow last season.

“I am excited to work alongside him again, this time as a fellow coach and I’m delighted he has agreed to join us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!