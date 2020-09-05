This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

John O'Shea hails 'positive' new Reading boss after Ireland great takes charge for Carabao Cup win

The Waterford man was at the helm alongside assistant manager Eddie Niedwiecki, with Serb Veljko Paunovic still in quarantine.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 8:43 PM
1 hour ago 5,553 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5196746
Reading first-team coach John O'Shea.
Image: Nick Potts
Reading first-team coach John O'Shea.
Reading first-team coach John O'Shea.
Image: Nick Potts

READING FIRST-TEAM COACH John O’Shea believes that new manager Veljko Paunovic has already had a positive impact on his squad.

O’Shea and assistant manager Eddie Niedwiecki took charge for the 3-1 Carabao Cup first-round win over Colchester United.

Serb Paunovic is still in quarantine, after attending the squad’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, but is clear to take over from next Tuesday.

Reading saw off Colchester thanks to a hat-trick from Lucas Joao, who struck shortly before half-time and twice in the second period.

The League Two visitors had taken the lead through Jevani Brown in the 37th minute.

“Veljko is a really positive fella and has a really positive approach to football,” O’Shea said. “I’m sure that everyone will be excited to hear from him.

“He can’t wait to get properly involved and get more of his ideas over to everyone and get things in place.

“When you get appointed, you want to put your stamp on things as soon as you can.”

O’Shea added: “I was delighted with the second-half performance and the last five minutes of the first half.

“Credit to Colchester. We made the boys aware that, when you play against lower-league teams, they are really up for it and try to cause you loads of problems. And they did.

“But, thankfully, we adapted to it and coped with it. We stopped rushing and we played a bit calmer.

“There were lots of positives in the second half but a lot of things to work on as well.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Lucas (Joao) is a fantastic striker. He’s a top personality in the dressing-room and around the place. If we can keep him fit, he’s a big asset.”

Source: Reading Football Club/YouTube

Colchester reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last season, losing 3-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“Playing against a Championship side, you’re obviously up against quality players,” Colchester’s new head coach Steve Ball said. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t hold out (at 1-0) until half-time.

“We knew Reading would step it up after that. We heard them get a bit of a rollocking next door at half-time.

“When they scored their second goal, you’re just hoping to get another chance to get back into the game.

“We had a couple of moments but, overall, I’m really delighted with some of the stuff that I’ve seen from us this afternoon.

“At the break, we were absolutely unlucky to be at 1-1. I thought that we were much the better side.

“We took the game to Reading and some of our patterns and one-touch movements were excellent. Our goal showed that.

“But we were up against a Championship team, with big players, and that’s what we had to expect.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie