Bohs continue to strengthen with signing of experienced midfielder John O'Sullivan

BOHEMIANS HAVE MADE their second signing of the week with the arrival of 28-year-old midfielder John O’Sullivan following his departure from Accrington Stanley.

After a disappointing first half of the Premier Division campaign, boss Keith Long has wasted little time adding reinforcements as they bid to climb the table.

Advertisement

Currently seventh, only five points adrift of the European spots, O’Sullivan’s signing comes just a couple of days after 21-year-old left back Ryan Burke put pen to paper on a deal at Dalymount Park.

“I believe John will be a fantastic addition to our squad,” Long said.

“At 28, he is coming to us with over a decade behind him in Britain where he has consistently played at a high level in the EFL. He has played nearly 250 games in England and Scotland and that will obviously bring us vital experience that will help our team.

“It’s a new challenge for John at a good age and we are delighted to have him at the club.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The midfielder posted a short message on Twitter, adding: “Delighted to get this done. I am delighted to be coming home and playing for a proper Dublin Club. Can’t wait to get playing and start moving up the league.”

Bohs have also confirmed that on-loan duo Sam Packham and Ryan Cassidy have returned to Brighton and Watford, respectively, while they will play a friendly at home to Dundalk this evening.