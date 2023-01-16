Porch extends deal with Connacht, while Connors among five back fit for Leinster

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that John Porch has signed a new two-year deal with the province.

Porch, who scored his 17th try in his 72nd appearance for Connacht against Brive on Saturday, has put to rest all speculation regarding his future by extending his stay until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The dynamic wing has become a fans’ favourite at The Sportsground since arriving in 2019 from the Australian Sevens setup, where he had previously worked with Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend.

“I’m really pleased to agree a contract extension with Connacht,” Porch said.

I know there was some speculation about my future but I’ve decided I want to help this club go from strength to strength. I’m enjoying life in the West of Ireland and there are some really exciting plans for the future that I want to be a part of.

Friend, who will depart Connacht at the end of this season, added of the Aussie’s extension: “Porchy has every attribute you look for in a back-three player, so securing his services is a brilliant bit of news for the club.

“I know it was a very big decision for he and his wife, and it shows John’s affection for Connacht and willingness to help the club to continue to grow over the next few years.”

Connacht have also confirmed that further announcements regarding player contract extensions will follow later this week.

Ben Brady / INPHO Will Connors. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

There was a positive update today, too, at Leinster, five of whose senior players are back available for selection following recent injuries.

Ireland back row Will Connors, who has been sidelined since mid-October with a bicep injury, is expected to train fully this week.

So too are fellow internationals Joe McCarthy (ankle), Max Deegan (ankle) and Luke McGrath (ankle), as well as young tighthead Thomas Clarkson (arm).

Leinster boss Leo Cullen also reported a clean bill of health for his side from Saturday’s Champions Cup destruction of Gloucester at Kingsholm.

Leinster confirmed that there are no further updates on Johnny Sexton (cheek bone), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Charlie Ngatai (hamstring), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) or Tommy O’Brien (knee).

