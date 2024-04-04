Huge blow for Munster as John Ryan banned for Champions Cup knockout clash

MUNSTER WILL BE without John Ryan for this weekend’s Champions Cup knockout clash with Northampton Saints after the prop was banned for three games.

Ryan was sin-binned for a dangerous clearout on Liam Belcher after being introduced as a replacement during the Reds’ URC victory over Cardiff last Saturday.

He was subsequently cited, however, under Law 9.18: “A Player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact with the ground.”

The disciplinary panel found the incident merited a red card and a low-end suspension of six weeks. Ryan accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but believed it did not warrant a red card, the disciplinary update stated.

The final suspension was halved to three games based on Ryan’s “good record, apology, and exemplary conduct in the hearing”.

It’s a huge blow for Munster with Oli Jager already ruled out of the Saints game, while Roman Salanoa is also injured.

As well as the Franklin’s Gardens meeting, Ryan would be banned for any potential quarter-final fixture the following weekend.

Huge blow for Munster as tighthead prop John Ryan is suspended for 3 matches for this clearout against Cardiff.



Was yellow at the time, but disciplinary panel felt should have been red.



Oli Jager already ruled out of the Saints game, Roman Salanoa also still injured. pic.twitter.com/RxesKvg9Sq — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) April 4, 2024

Should Munster miss out, Ryan will be absent for both legs of the URC trip to South Africa to face the Bulls and Lions. If Munster progress, the Bulls game will mark the end of his ban.

Fixtures John Ryan is unavailable for:

Northampton Saints v Munster, 7 April, Investec Champions Cup

Investec Champions Cup quarter-final, 12/13/14 April**

Vodacom Bulls v Munster, 20 April, BKT URC

Emirates Lions v Munster, 27 April, BKT URC

**Should Munster not qualify for the Investec Champions Cup Quarter Final, the fixture against Emirates Lions will stand as the third game suspension.