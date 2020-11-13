John Sheridan leaves Wigan to become new manager of Swindon Town

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international John Sheridan is the new manager of Swindon Town.

Sheridan today signed a contract to the end of the season with the League One club, following the expiration of his monthly rolling contract as Wigan manager. It is his fourth managerial job of 2020, having left Chesterfield at the start of the year and then joined Waterford for two months prior to moving to Wigan.

Waterford are owned by Swindon chairman Lee Power.

“We are very pleased that John has come in to take over at the club” said Power of Sheridan’s appointment at Swindon. “He is someone that I have worked with before and that I know well. I think the club needs John’s experience at the moment and I think he will be a great help to the team and myself.”

“I’m very pleased to be here”, said Sheridan. “I get the opportunity to manage a good club who were successful last season and a club who are trying to get promotion in a really tough league.”

“I know [Director of Football] Paul Jewell and the Chairman and I’m very pleased they’ve given me the chance to come and work at a good club.

“There’s a few players here that have worked under me before, some really good players at this club and it’s a team I feel we can push in the right direction.”

Swindon are 20th in League One, having lost six of their first nine games. Sheridan replaces Richie Wellens, who left the club last week to take charge at Salford City in League Two.

Former Irish international Noel Hunt was placed in temporary charge, prior to Sheridan’s arrival.

This will be Sheridan’s 13th permanent job in football management, three of which have been separate stints in charge of Oldham, and another two at Chesterfield. He also had two spell in caretaker charge of Oldham prior to taking the job permanently in 2006.