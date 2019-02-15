Small and Ó Beaglaoích recommended bans after tempers flare between Dublin and Kerry

Tempers flared at the final whistle in Tralee last Saturday.

DUBLIN DEFENDER JOHN Small and Kerry’s Brian Ó Beaglaoích are both set to spend time on the sidelines as both players face punishment for their involvement in clashes after last week’s National League game in Tralee.

Peter Keane’s men came out on top to make it three wins from three in Division One, securing a dramatic 1-18 to 2-14 victory over the defending All-Ireland champions at Austin Stack Park.

Players from both teams were involved in post-game scuffles on the field of play after the referee’s full-time whistle, with the Central Competition Controls Committee recommending proposed one-match bans each for both Small and Ó Beaglaoích.

Unless appeals are lodged to the CCCC Small will miss Dublin’s Allianz Football League game at home to Mayo at Croke Park next Saturday and their meeting with Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park, while Ó Beaglaoích will be absent for Kerry’s trip to face Galway.

The Ballymun Kickhams man faces a two-game ban due to his red card in last year’s Leinster final victory against Laois at the end of June, therefore doubling his suspension.

