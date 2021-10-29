John Treacy to retire as CEO of Sport Ireland

JOHN TREACY HAS announced he will retire as CEO of Sport Ireland at the end of the year.

In a statement released by the board of Sport Ireland, Treacy confirmed his intention to step down from the role on 31 December.

The 64-year-old, who won silver for Ireland in the marathon at the 1984 Olympic Games, served as chief executive of Sport Ireland since its establishment in 2015. Prior to that he performed in the same role with the Irish Sports Council from 1999.

During his tenure, Treacy oversaw the introduction Irish anti-doping programme, increased financial support for the sector, the implementation of high performance systems and the roll out of the local sports partnership initiative to promote sport and physical activity in local communities.

He was also involved in the establishment of the Sport Ireland Institute, the world class facility that offers support services to high performance athletes and coaches, in addition to the development of the Sport Ireland Campus.

“It has been a privilege to lead Sport Ireland and the Irish Sports Council throughout a period of significant progress for Irish Sport,” said Treacy in a statement.

“There have been many highlights, but in particular I am delighted with the significant strides made in women’s participation in sport and disability sport over recent years.

“While it was my intention to retire from the role last year, the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the onset of the pandemic and the need to ensure stability changed those plans.

“With Sport Ireland now firmly established and the sector in a strong position to tackle any challenges ahead, I believe now is the right time for me to step away.

“I would like to pay tribute to all of the wonderful staff I have worked with over the years. I would like to thank the Chairman and members of the Board, past and present, for their enduring support.

“I would also like to acknowledge the staff and volunteers in the National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships and funded bodies, and pay tribute to all of our amazing athletes. I am also grateful to all of the ministers and government department officials I have enjoyed meeting and working with throughout years.

“It is incredibly satisfying that sport has remained a policy priority for Government, an acknowledgement of the strength of the sector. I wish everyone involved in Irish sport the very best for the future.”

Chairman of Sport Ireland Kieran Mulvey added: ”John Treacy has been a model Chief Executive that has led Irish Sport through action and strategic vision.

“The sport sector in Ireland is in a very strong position thanks to the leadership that John has demonstrated since taking on the role with the Irish Sports Council in 1999. His contribution to sport in Ireland both as an athlete and as a chief executive is immeasurable.”

Sport Ireland said it has commenced the recruitment process for Treacy’s replacement through Lansdowne Executive Search.

