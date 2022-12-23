Jonathan Walters appointed technical director of Waterford FC

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced the appointment of former Ireland international Jonathan Walters as the club’s technical director. He will perform the same role at Waterford’s sister club Fleetwood Town.

Walters will oversea Waterford’s long-term football strategy, according to the club, working closely with head coach Danny Searle.

“He will share the role with sister club Fleetwood Town in League One, and will be tasked with helping to get The Blues back to the Premier Division while building a long-term strategy,” Waterford FC said in a statement.

Waterford chairman Andy Pilley said: “We are delighted to welcome such a well respected name in the game to the club in a role which we feel is hugely important.

“He’s also someone who knows the Irish game well and is a proud Irishman.

“Jonathan is an experienced and knowledgeable character who can help the club move to the next level in structure, recruitment and sporting success on the pitch.

“It’s a hugely exciting appointment and these are exciting times for Waterford Football Club. We want to take the club to the next level.”

Walters won 39-year-old won 54 caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2010-18 and made the bulk of his almost 500 club appearances for Ipswich Town and Stoke City.