Ryan Byrne/INPHO Johnny Doyle. File photo.
The lifelong season

Allenwood and Johnny Doyle are Leinster intermediate champions

Kildare side overcame Dublin’s Scoil Uí Chonaill at Parnell Park.
1 hour ago

WEST KILDARE’S ALLENWOOD, led by the 45-year-old Johnny Doyle, are Leinster intermediate champions following a 4-12 to 3-5 win over Dublin side Scoil Uí Chonaill at Parnell Park.    

A strong second-half performance, where they outscored their opponents 1-7 to 1-1, was key for Allenwood.   

Standout player Eoin Bagnell, who finished with 1-5, scored the first of Allenwood’s four goal in response to Colm Geraghty who had found the net for Scoil Ui Chonaill.

Kevin Cagney got the next of five first-half goals in the game to tilt the advantage towards the Clontarf-based club. Yet Allenwood’s Arron Dunne and Mark Delaney raised green flags before the break, which helped the Kildare outfit to four-point lead at half-time.

Thanks to a dominant performance after the interval, where the Dublin men went without a score until the 47th minute, Allenwood ran out winners by 10 points.   

The 42 Team
