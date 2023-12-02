Allenwood and Johnny Doyle are Leinster intermediate champions

WEST KILDARE’S ALLENWOOD, led by the 45-year-old Johnny Doyle, are Leinster intermediate champions following a 4-12 to 3-5 win over Dublin side Scoil Uí Chonaill at Parnell Park.

A strong second-half performance, where they outscored their opponents 1-7 to 1-1, was key for Allenwood.

Advertisement

Standout player Eoin Bagnell, who finished with 1-5, scored the first of Allenwood’s four goal in response to Colm Geraghty who had found the net for Scoil Ui Chonaill.

Eoin Bagnall, @allenwoodgaa on his clubs Intermediate Leinster Championship Final victory after a magnificent display from himself and his Teammates 👏👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/3JlNsywkSL — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) December 2, 2023

Kevin Cagney got the next of five first-half goals in the game to tilt the advantage towards the Clontarf-based club. Yet Allenwood’s Arron Dunne and Mark Delaney raised green flags before the break, which helped the Kildare outfit to four-point lead at half-time.

What a legend!! 2 months short of 46 and absolutely flying it 💪🏆 pic.twitter.com/sAFc6xozYy — Morgan O'Callaghan (@MorgantheBriar) December 2, 2023

Thanks to a dominant performance after the interval, where the Dublin men went without a score until the 47th minute, Allenwood ran out winners by 10 points.