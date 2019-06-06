This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kildare attacking great made a comeback last night and hit 0-3 to help them reach Leinster final

Johnny Doyle was in action for his county’s junior side last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 4,126 Views 3 Comments
FIVE YEARS AFTER bringing his Kildare senior career to a close, Johnny Doyle made his return to inter-county action last night and helped the county reach a Leinster football final.

Johnny Doyle Johnny Doyle has a Leinster final at the end of June to look forward to. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Doyle came on as a second-half substitute to help the Kildare junior side claim a 1-18 to 1-9 victory over Longford in their Leinster semi-final tie.

Doyle made his mark as well in St Conleth’s Park as he shot 0-3 and showcased the scoring ability that was a shining feature of his senior career.

The Allenwood forward retired in April 2014 after 14 seasons involved with the Kildare senior side. He won a Leinster senior medal in his debut campaign in 2000 with a Division 2 league medal in 2012 the main honour he added to that. On an individual level he won an All-Star award in 2010 after a season where Kildare lost out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage against Down.

Now the 41-year-old has a Leinster final in Croke Park to look forward to with Kildare set to take on Meath, victors over Louth by 0-17 to 2-10 in their semi-final last night, in the decider on Sunday 23 June.

