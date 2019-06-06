Kildare attacking great made a comeback last night and hit 0-3 to help them reach Leinster final

FIVE YEARS AFTER bringing his Kildare senior career to a close, Johnny Doyle made his return to inter-county action last night and helped the county reach a Leinster football final.

Johnny Doyle has a Leinster final at the end of June to look forward to. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Doyle came on as a second-half substitute to help the Kildare junior side claim a 1-18 to 1-9 victory over Longford in their Leinster semi-final tie.

Leinster JFC Semi-Final



Kildare 1-18

Longford 1-9

Full Time



Well done to the team & management, the team now look forward to a Leinster Final on Sunday 23rd June.



Special mention to Johnny Doyle on making his return to the inter-county scene #KildareGAA pic.twitter.com/EheSQoQoab — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) June 5, 2019 Source: Kildare GAA /Twitter

Doyle made his mark as well in St Conleth’s Park as he shot 0-3 and showcased the scoring ability that was a shining feature of his senior career.

Young Johnny Doyle is on in the 34th minute! pic.twitter.com/nV4XDEkJh7 — Kildare Nationalist Sport (@KildareNatSport) June 5, 2019

The Allenwood forward retired in April 2014 after 14 seasons involved with the Kildare senior side. He won a Leinster senior medal in his debut campaign in 2000 with a Division 2 league medal in 2012 the main honour he added to that. On an individual level he won an All-Star award in 2010 after a season where Kildare lost out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage against Down.

Now the 41-year-old has a Leinster final in Croke Park to look forward to with Kildare set to take on Meath, victors over Louth by 0-17 to 2-10 in their semi-final last night, in the decider on Sunday 23 June.

