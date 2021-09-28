Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 28 September 2021
Advertisement

BHA announces trainer Johnny Farrelly has been ‘permanently excluded’ from racing

Handler banned after safeguarding hearing.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 7:21 PM
57 minutes ago 1,944 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5560408
File photo of Johnny Farrelly.
Image: PA
File photo of Johnny Farrelly.
File photo of Johnny Farrelly.
Image: PA

TRAINER JOHNNY FARRELLY has been permanently excluded from racing, the British Horseracing Authority has announced.

Farrelly was judged to be in breach of the BHA’s safeguarding regulations following a five-day hearing of the National Safeguarding Panel, which followed a referral by the BHA to the NSP.

He was found in breach of six offences under Regulation 4 – headed ‘prohibited conduct and the protection of young persons and adults at risk’ – and one under Regulation 6, which is headed ‘supporting provisions’.

The BHA said Farrelly had been “permanently excluded from British racing with the right to review not before a period of seven years has elapsed”, with the exclusion beginning on October 5. He does have the right to appeal against the finding.

Tim Naylor, director of integrity and regulation for the BHA, said: “Everyone who works in British racing must be willing to call out and stand up to any behaviours which fall short of the values of openness, inclusivity and respect on which our sport is built.

“We are extremely grateful to the people who came forward in this case to highlight the concerns which eventually led to today’s finding. It was as a result of the brave actions of these people, reporting concerns via the sport’s confidential RaceWISE reporting line, that we have been able to successfully bring this case to a conclusion.

“This was a lengthy and complex investigation which called deeply on the expertise of the sport’s dedicated safeguarding unit, who deserve great praise. It also utilised the independent expertise of the National Safeguarding Panel to ensure that any verdict was provided by a fully independent, specialised arbitration process.

“We cannot comment further on the details of the case as they are confidential and we are bound by the NSP’s rules around disclosure.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Farrelly has trained five winners so far this year and has sent out 130 jumps winners and 19 Flat winners in total during his career.

PA Racing has contacted Farrelly for a comment.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie