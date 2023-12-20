Offaly hurling great Johnny Flaherty dies, aged 74

JOHNNY FLAHERTY, WHO helped lead Offaly’s hurlers to their breakthrough All-Ireland victory in 1981, has died, aged 74.

The Kinnity man passed away on Wednesday morning following a short illness.

He was one of the most stylish hurlers of his generation, and was key to Offaly winning a first Leinster senior championship in 1980, scoring two goals in the final against Kilkenny.

Offaly retained their provincial title in 81 before they went on to beat defending champions Galway 2-12 to 0-15 in the All-Ireland final.

Flaherty scored a famous flicked, hand-pass goal late in the contest to give Offaly the lead.

The forward won an All-Star in 81, and was named the Offaly hurler of the year in 79 and 81.

Flaherty won six Offaly senior county medals between 1967 and 1985 with Kinnity. He finished top scorer with 1-8 in their 1967 final victory over Coolderry and 0-6 in their 1978 win against St Rynagh’s.

Offaly GAA Chair Michael Duignan said: “Johnny Flaherty is one of the great legends of Offaly GAA who made a very special contribution to hurling in the county. His famous goal in the 1981 All-Ireland final is one of the truly iconic moments in the GAA as Offaly finally joined hurling’s elite.

“It was brilliant that Johnny’s perseverance in the Offaly colours, through good times and bad, would eventually bring the reward that he and his team mates deserved. That 1981 triumph inspired a new generation of Offaly hurlers who went on to achieve success at all levels.”

Duignan added that Johnny Flaherty had become a close friend of his over the years.

“I know Johnny took great delight in the revival of Offaly hurling’s fortunes in recent years and was thrilled with Leinster titles won by the Minor and Under 20 teams, and their appearances in All-Ireland finals. His presence at our games will be sorely missed.”