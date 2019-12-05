Galway hurling star joins New York footballers' backroom team for 2020

Johnny Glynn has been commuting between NYC and Galway to line out for the hurlers.

GALWAY HURLING STAR Johnny Glynn has landed a backroom team role with the New York footballers ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The Stateside set-up have confirmed their new-look management team, with Longford man Gerry Fox taking the reins for the new season.

Fox succeeds Justin O’Halloran — who he previously worked under as a selector — in the hot-seat on a two-year term, and has included Tribe hurler Glynn in his own backroom team.

Interestingly, the NY football side’s focus is on a provincial clash against Glynn’s native Galway in May.

“The New York county board is delighted to have Gerry Fox taking the role as county manager. We look forward to working with him. We have no doubt in his capabilities and we wish him, & the county panel much success as they prepare for Galway in May”.#NewYorkAbu #GAA pic.twitter.com/QrWRYiDQwm — New York GAA (@NewYorkGAA) December 3, 2019

Ardrahan man Glynn has been living in the Big Apple since shortly after the 2015 All-Ireland final, commuting back to Ireland for the past three summers to play championship hurling for his county.

In 2016, he lined out for the New York footballers as they almost shocked Roscommon in the Bronx.

Johnny McGeeney, Sean Kelly, Dermot York, Cormac McCormack and Brian Henry join the 2017 All-Ireland winner in Fox’s backroom team.

