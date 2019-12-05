This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway hurling star joins New York footballers' backroom team for 2020

Johnny Glynn is the big name in new manager Gerry Fox’s set-up.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 12:07 PM
Johnny Glynn has been commuting between NYC and Galway to line out for the hurlers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY HURLING STAR Johnny Glynn has landed a backroom team role with the New York footballers ahead of the 2020 campaign. 

The Stateside set-up have confirmed their new-look management team, with Longford man Gerry Fox taking the reins for the new season.

Fox succeeds Justin O’Halloran — who he previously worked under as a selector — in the hot-seat on a two-year term, and has included Tribe hurler Glynn in his own backroom team. 

Interestingly, the NY football side’s focus is on a provincial clash against Glynn’s native Galway in May.

“The New York county board is delighted to have Gerry Fox taking the role as county manager. We look forward to working with him for the next two years. We have no doubt in his capabilities and we wish him, and the county panel much success” Gerry was involved as a selector with NY with Justin O’Halloran in 2018. He has been involved with Longford as a selector and from there, he went onto manage Sligo NY and was instrumental in two consecutive back to back championships at intermediate in 2018 and senior in 2019. His selectors and back room team include Johnny McGeeney, Sean Kelly, Dermot York, Cormac McCormack, Cormac McCormack, Johnny Glynn and Brian Henry. Best of luck over the next couple of months as New York prepare to take on Galway in the first round of the Connacht Championship in early May. #NewYorkAbu

Ardrahan man Glynn has been living in the Big Apple since shortly after the 2015 All-Ireland final, commuting back to Ireland for the past three summers to play championship hurling for his county. 

In 2016, he lined out for the New York footballers as they almost shocked Roscommon in the Bronx.

Johnny McGeeney, Sean Kelly, Dermot York, Cormac McCormack and Brian Henry join the 2017 All-Ireland winner in Fox’s backroom team.

