'We would have loved to have him': No chance of Galway hurling star lining out for New York

GALWAY HURLER JOHNNY Glynn has been training with New York footballers but Exiles manager Justin O’Halloran has ruled out any possibility of springing him into action against Mayo next Sunday in the opening round of the Connacht SFC.

O’Halloran said that Glynn, who has been living in New York since 2015, looked at the possibility of playing football for the Exiles and hurling for Galway, but it was ruled out by Croke Park.

But Glynn has continued to build up his fitness with New York as he prepares for his return to the Galway hurlers and O’Halloran hopes to have the 25-year old on the sideline next Sunday in Gaelic Park when they take on the league champions.

“We would love to have him playing, he’s a great footballer but he is going to return to play with the Galway hurlers again this summer and Croke Park ruled that he couldn’t play for two counties,” said O’Halloran.

“It’s a pity, we would have loved to have him. He wanted to play but it wasn’t possibly. But he has been a great help to us, the lads look up to him in training. He’s an All-Ireland senior winner and for us to have someone like that in with us is a great help.

“He has a great attitude and sets a good example and he drives the lads on. I’m hoping he will give us a hand on Sunday as a water lad or something like that.”

Glynn has been living in New York since 2015 but will not feature next Sunday against Mayo. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Glynn played for New York in 2016 when they almost shocked Roscommon in Gaelic Park and he recently transferred to play football with Sligo in the Big Apple.

Galway commuted home in the summer of 2017 and played a key role as Galway won the All-Ireland title for the first time since 1988 and last year he also travelled from New York as the Tribesmen came up just short against Limerick in the final.

New York have lost a large number of the side which was denied a first ever Connacht SFC win in 20 attempts when Leitrim came from three points down in the closing stages last year to snatch a one-point win.

Jamie Clarke was headline player for New York last year but he has now returned home to Armagh and O’Halloran said that Glynn has stepped in and set the benchmark in training.

“He did well when he played for us three years ago against Roscommon and it would be great to have him on Sunday. You can imagine him shadowing Aidan O’Shea or something like and he would do a great job.

“He’s very dedicated and he has helped us prepare well for this one. We have a balanced side and we are looking forward to. It should be a great occasion,” added the Cavan native who is now in his fourth year in charge of New York.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: