This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’m here for the long haul' - Galway star grateful of New York training as he returns to Ireland for championship

Johnny Glynn will link up with Micheál Donoghue’s side before the start of their Leinster campaign.

By John Fallon Wednesday 8 May 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,742 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4622749
The Galway hurlers are welcoming Johnny Glynn back to the panel.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Galway hurlers are welcoming Johnny Glynn back to the panel.
The Galway hurlers are welcoming Johnny Glynn back to the panel.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY HURLER JOHNNY Glynn says it was great to train with the New York footballers over the past few months before returning to Ireland for the championship.

Glynn has commuted for the past two summers from New York and was a key figure when the Tribesmen won the 2017 All-Ireland title.

He moved to the United States shortly after the 2015 All-Ireland final and played football for New York the following summer when they almost shocked Roscommon.

He was persuaded to rejoin the Galway squad for the 2017 championship and travelled back and forth several times before helping them to victory over Waterford in the All-Ireland final.

Glynn is due back in Ireland today to rejoin the Galway squad for the championship and he said that training with the New York footballers has helped keep him in shape.

New York manager Justin O’Halloran said they looked at the possibility of Glynn being able to play football for the Exiles but this was ruled out if he wanted to continue hurling with Galway.

The 25-year old said he would have loved to have played against Mayo in the opening round of the Connacht SFC.

I trained with them for the past few months. I would have loved to have played with the boys but had to settle for water duty. But it was good to be involved.

“They are a great bunch. You have new faces every year, you have to build the team each time. You have people moving home or visas not being renewed and all sorts of things that other teams don’t have to deal with.

“It is what it is and you just have to deal with it,” added Glynn, who transferred to the Hoboken Guards hurling club in the Big Apple this year.

Aiden O'Shea and Cathal Compton Glynn says he would have loved to have played with the New York footballers against Mayo. Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

As a result he is no longer able to play for his native Ardrahan in the Galway SHC but Glynn, who has also transferred to the Sligo football club, said he sees his long-term future in New York and could play for them again.

He is grateful to New York manager O’Halloran for having him involved with the footballers.

“It has been great to train with New York over the past few months to keep in shape.

The guys are brilliant to let me help out and to train with them. I’m here for the long haul so maybe I’ll get to play with them again. We’ll see how it all goes.

“I’m living here now the last four years or so. I started off training with Sligo football club when I came out and I’m delighted now to be playing with them.”

But for now his attention switches to Galway hurlers and the Leinster SHC campaign which gets under way next Sunday when the Tribesmen take on Carlow at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

Glynn is the second member of the Galway squad to return from overseas and link up for the championship with Joseph Cooney returning from Australia a few weeks ago, having lived there since before Christmas.

It is believed that Cooney will return to Australia when Galway’s interest in the championship concludes.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie